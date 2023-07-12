PDF Solutions (PDFS) Acquires Lantern Machinery Analytics

PDF Solutions ( PDFS Quick Quote PDFS - Free Report) recently announced the acquisition of Vancouver-based Lantern Machinery Analytics, Inc. to enhance its battery analytics platform.
Integrating Lantern Machinery Analytics software with the company’s analytics platform, PDF Solutions intends to enhance its process control and yield improvement offerings. It will deliver unique data and capabilities in the vision inspection field for electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing.
Dr. John Kibarian, president, chief executive officer and co-founder of PDF Solutions, stated, “AI-powered vision inspection is the future of process control for electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing. The addition of Lantern Machinery Analytics to the PDF Solutions’ technology portfolio highlights our continued commitment to deliver the highest level of tool and manufacturing intelligence to enable a growing base of customers, now more squarely within battery, to realize the benefits of Industry 4.0.”
Lantern Machinery Analytics is a privately-held company that provides automated image and time series analysis and feature extraction of AI/machine learning software solutions. The company’s solutions enable critical inspection and metrology steps at battery cell development and manufacturing processes for the electric vehicle industry.
In first-quarter 2023, PDFS reported revenues of $40.8 million, which included revenues of $36.3 million from the Analytics segment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDF Solutions’ second-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $41.5 million. The company successfully implemented its unified Big Data Analytics platform for Silicon Motion in May 2023. In March, the company collaborated with Voltaiq to help battery manufacturers improve yield, reduce cost and accelerate new factory ramp-ups.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
PDF Solutions carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. Shares of the company have soared 118.8% over the past year.
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Salesforce ( CRM Quick Quote CRM - Free Report) , NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) and Meta Platforms ( META Quick Quote META - Free Report) . While Salesforce and NVIDIA sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Meta carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised northward by a penny to $1.90 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have moved up by 2 cents to $7.44 in the past 30 days. CRM's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of the company have gained 22.1% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised northward from $1.04 to $2.04 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have moved up by 2 cents to $7.66 in the past 30 days. NVDA's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 0.26%. Shares of the company have climbed 178.4% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms' second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $2.83 per share over the past seven days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 3 cents to $11.97 in the past seven days. META’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of the company have surged 80.4% in the past year.
