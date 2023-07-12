Investors Heavily Search Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN): Here is What You Need to Know

Rivian Automotive ( RIVN Quick Quote RIVN - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future.
Shares of this a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars have returned +82.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry, to which Rivian Automotive belongs, has gained 10.9% over this period. Now the key question is: Where could the stock be headed in the near term?
While media releases or rumors about a substantial change in a company's business prospects usually make its stock 'trending' and lead to an immediate price change, there are always some fundamental facts that eventually dominate the buy-and-hold decision-making.
Earnings Estimate Revisions
Here at Zacks, we prioritize appraising the change in the projection of a company's future earnings over anything else. That's because we believe the present value of its future stream of earnings is what determines the fair value for its stock.
We essentially look at how sell-side analysts covering the stock are revising their earnings estimates to reflect the impact of the latest business trends. And if earnings estimates go up for a company, the fair value for its stock goes up. A higher fair value than the current market price drives investors' interest in buying the stock, leading to its price moving higher. This is why empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For the current quarter, Rivian Automotive is expected to post a loss of $1.43 per share, indicating a change of +24.3% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.6% over the last 30 days.
The consensus earnings estimate of -$5.12 for the current fiscal year indicates a year-over-year change of +19.2%. This estimate has changed +0.6% over the last 30 days.
For the next fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate of -$3.04 indicates a change of +40.5% from what Rivian Automotive is expected to report a year ago. Over the past month, the estimate has changed -1.6%.
Having a strong
externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, offers a more conclusive picture of a stock's price direction in the near term, since it effectively harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions. Due to the size of the recent change in the consensus estimate, along with three other factors related to earnings estimates, Rivian Automotive is rated Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The chart below shows the evolution of the company's forward 12-month consensus EPS estimate:
12 Month EPS Revenue Growth Forecast
While earnings growth is arguably the most superior indicator of a company's financial health, nothing happens as such if a business isn't able to grow its revenues. After all, it's nearly impossible for a company to increase its earnings for an extended period without increasing its revenues. So, it's important to know a company's potential revenue growth.
In the case of Rivian Automotive, the consensus sales estimate of $887.81 million for the current quarter points to a year-over-year change of +143.9%. The $4.16 billion and $7.96 billion estimates for the current and next fiscal years indicate changes of +151.1% and +91.3%, respectively.
Last Reported Results and Surprise History
Rivian Automotive reported revenues of $661 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +595.8%. EPS of -$1.25 for the same period compares with -$1.43 a year ago.
Compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $686.82 million, the reported revenues represent a surprise of -3.76%. The EPS surprise was +17.22%.
Over the last four quarters, Rivian Automotive surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times. The company topped consensus revenue estimates two times over this period.
Valuation
Without considering a stock's valuation, no investment decision can be efficient. In predicting a stock's future price performance, it's crucial to determine whether its current price correctly reflects the intrinsic value of the underlying business and the company's growth prospects.
Comparing the current value of a company's valuation multiples, such as its price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-sales (P/S), and price-to-cash flow (P/CF), to its own historical values helps ascertain whether its stock is fairly valued, overvalued, or undervalued, whereas comparing the company relative to its peers on these parameters gives a good sense of how reasonable its stock price is.
As part of the Zacks Style Scores system, the Zacks Value Style Score (which evaluates both traditional and unconventional valuation metrics) organizes stocks into five groups ranging from A to F (A is better than B; B is better than C; and so on), making it helpful in identifying whether a stock is overvalued, rightly valued, or temporarily undervalued.
Rivian Automotive is graded F on this front, indicating that it is trading at a premium to its peers.
Click here to see the values of some of the valuation metrics that have driven this grade. Bottom Line
The facts discussed here and much other information on Zacks.com might help determine whether or not it's worthwhile paying attention to the market buzz about Rivian Automotive. However, its Zacks Rank #2 does suggest that it may outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
