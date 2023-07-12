Back to top

Image: Bigstock

HCA Healthcare (HCA) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

HCA Healthcare (HCA - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, HCA crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

HCA could be on the verge of another rally after moving 7.1% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Looking at HCA's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting HCA on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today