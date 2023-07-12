Back to top

Image: Bigstock

HIVE Blockchain (HIVE) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

HIVE Blockchain (HIVE - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, HIVE crossed above the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

A useful tool for traders and analysts, the 200-day simple moving average helps determine long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. It moves higher or lower in conjunction with longer-term price performance, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Shares of HIVE have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 91.3%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that HIVE could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider HIVE's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on HIVE for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks price-change stock-price-change stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today