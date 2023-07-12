Back to top

Company News for Jul 11, 2023

  • Shares of Helen of Troy Limited ((HELE - Free Report) ) surged 18.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.94 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 per share.
  • Meta Platforms, Inc.’s ((META - Free Report) ) shares gained 1.2% after the company’s new online platform Threads surpassed 100 million users since its launch on Jul 5.
  • Shares of Fisker Inc. ((FSR - Free Report) ) jumped 17.2% after the electric vehicle maker announced making a $340 million convertible note offering with the potential to double it to $680 million.
  • Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s ((IEP - Free Report) ) soared 20.2% on reports that Carl Icahn separated his personal loans from the stock price in response to accusations made by a short seller, who claimed inflated asset valuation.

