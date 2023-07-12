See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Travel ETF (CRUZ) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 58.6% from its 52-week low price of $13.87/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
CRUZ in Focus
Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF tracks the BlueStar Global Hotels, Airlines, and Cruises Index, which measures the performance of globally listed companies primarily engaged in the travel and tourism industries. It charges 45 bps in annual fees (see: all the Consumer Discretionary ETFs here).
Why the Move?
This corner of the broad market has been an area to watch lately, given the pick-up in travel. The travel industry has strongly recovered from the impact of COVID-19. The demand for travel is expected to rise this summer despite the fact that inflation has eaten into budgets for hotels, flights and other travel spending.
More Gains Ahead?
It seems that CRUZ might remain strong, given a weighted alpha of 47.90 and a low 20-day volatility of 19.56%. As a result, there is definitely still some promise for investors who want to ride on this surging ETF a little further.