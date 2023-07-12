See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
IQVIA (IQV) Stock Gains 10% in Three Months: Here's How
IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s (IQV - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run in the past three months.
The stock has gained 9.9% compared with the 9.8% growth of the industry it belongs to and the 7.5% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Reasons for the Upside
IQVIA’s enormous treasure trove of information is a distinguishing asset and perhaps a big barrier to entry for competitors. The company has a huge collection of healthcare information that encompasses more than one billion comprehensive, longitudinal, non-identified patient records across sales, prescription and promotional data, electronic medical records, medical claims, genomics and social media.
IQVIA’s addressable market, with a size of more than $300 billion, consists of outsourced research and development, real-world evidence and connected health, and technology-enabled clinical and commercial operation markets. The company aims to expand into these markets by innovating and improving its offerings using its information, advanced analytics, transformative technology and significant domain expertise.
IQVIA’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering a positive average earnings surprise of 2.2%.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
IQVIA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Investors interested in the Zacks Business Services sector can consider the following better-ranked stocks.
IBEX Limited (IBEX - Free Report) : IBEX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 34.5%.
Maximus (MMS - Free Report) : MMS also sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present and has a VGM Score of B.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing once, the average surprise being 9.6%.