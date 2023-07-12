Back to top

Trane Technologies (TT) Gains 11% in 3 Months: Here's How

Trane Technologiesplc’s (TT - Free Report) stock has had an impressive run over the past month.

TT shares have appreciated 10.7%, outperforming the 7.9% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

What’s Driving the Stock

Trane Technologies has a consistent record of rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. In 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, the company repurchased shares worth $1.2 billion, $1.1 billion, $250 million and $750.1 million, respectively.

It paid $620 million, $561.1 million, $507.3 million and $510.1 million in dividends in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Such moves indicate Trane Technologies’ commitment to boosting shareholders’ value, underlining its confidence in its business.

The company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the past four quarters. The top line benefited from a strong demand situation, especially in commercial HVAC globally. The bottom line was aided by strong positive price realization, volume growth and productivity.

The company expects revenues to increase 9-10% on a reported basis and 7-8% on an organic basis compared with the prior expectation of a 7-9% increase on a reported basis and 6-8% on an organic basis. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $8.3 and $8.5 compared with the previously expected range of $8.2-$8.5.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Trane Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Investors interested in the Zacks Business Services sector can also consider the following top-ranked stocks:

IBEX Limited (IBEX - Free Report) : IBEX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 34.5%.

Maximus (MMS - Free Report) : MMS also sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present and has a VGM Score of B.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing once, the average surprise being 9.6%.


