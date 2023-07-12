See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Top Stock Picks for Week of July 10, 2023
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. NVIDIA is gaining from strong growth of artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and accelerated computing, which is boosting its Compute & Networking revenues. A surge in Hyperscale demand and a solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions are acting as tailwinds. Collaboration with Mercedes-Benz and Audi is likely to advance its presence in autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. We expect its revenues to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% through fiscal 2023-2025. NVIDIA is a cash rich company with a strong balance sheet and boasts a sturdy cash-flow generating ability.
ServiceNow Inc. (NOW - Free Report) provides cloud computing services that automate digital workflows to accelerate enterprise IT operations. ServiceNow shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company has been benefiting from the rising adoption of its workflows by enterprises undergoing digital transformation. It had 1,682 total customers with more than $1 million in annual contract value at the end of the first quarter. ServiceNow’s expanding global presence, solid partner base and strategic buyouts are positives. New solutions — Automated service suggestions, Service Request Playbook and Workplace Scenario Planning — is helping it win new customers. Expanding portfolio with new generative AI solution is expected to drive top-line growth. Strategic alliances with the likes of Microsoft remain tailwinds.ServiceNow has a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity position.