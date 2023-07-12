Back to top

Best Performing Active ETFs of 1H 2023

Active ETFs, which currently represent less than 6% of total assets, have gathered over 20% of all net flows this year. This increasing investor interest in active strategies is driven by uncertain market conditions and the belief that certain managers may be able to navigate market turbulence successfully.

According to the S&P Indices vs. Active report (SPIVA), 51% of active funds in the U.S. large-cap stocks category underperformed the benchmark in 2022, marking their best underperformance since 2009. However, active managers performed better in the small-cap value and small-cap core categories.

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI - Free Report) has surged more than 245% this year, primarily attributed to Bitcoin's strong rebound and hopes for a spot ETF.

The Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF (PP - Free Report) has seen an impressive gain of over 53% year-to-date, largely due to Tesla's (TSLA - Free Report) surge.

Cathie Wood's ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW - Free Report) is up over 53% this year but has seen outflows. Coinbase (COIN - Free Report) and GBTC (GBTC - Free Report) are among its top holdings.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG - Free Report) is a non-transparent active ETF that focuses on investing in global growth stocks. As of May 31, its top holdings included Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Alphabet (GOOG - Free Report) , Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) , and Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) .

