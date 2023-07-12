We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed at $9.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.2% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.29%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AGNC Investment as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, down 30.12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $342.01 million, up 8.57% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $832.99 million, which would represent changes of -24.12% and -11.38%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC Investment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, AGNC Investment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.23. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.82.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.