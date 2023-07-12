We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP - Free Report) closed at $51.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.29%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 2.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ANI Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ANI Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of $0.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 392.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $96.39 million, up 30.5% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.31 per share and revenue of $400.56 million, which would represent changes of +143.38% and +26.6%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher within the past month. ANI Pharmaceuticals is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ANI Pharmaceuticals has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.43 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.03, so we one might conclude that ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
