Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $22.41, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 9.29%.
Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 22.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Norwegian Cruise Line as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 122.81% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.18 billion, up 83.41% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $8.59 billion, which would represent changes of +117.03% and +77.32%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% higher. Norwegian Cruise Line is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Norwegian Cruise Line has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.66 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.47, which means Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a premium to the group.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NCLH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.