D.R. Horton (DHI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
D.R. Horton (DHI - Free Report) closed at $119.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.29%.
Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 2.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 6.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.
D.R. Horton will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 20, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.80, down 40.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.33 billion, down 5.25% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.17 per share and revenue of $32.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -32.34% and -3.62%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for D.R. Horton should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher. D.R. Horton is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, D.R. Horton is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.76.
Also, we should mention that DHI has a PEG ratio of 0.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.78 at yesterday's closing price.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.