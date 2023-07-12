Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 12th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BGC Group, Inc. (BGC - Free Report) is a financial brokerage and technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Bank of Montreal (BMO - Free Report) is a provider of diversified financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 60 days.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS - Free Report) is a provider of various banking products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 60 days.

