Company News for Jul 12, 2023

  • Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. ((AMZN - Free Report) ) gained 1.3% as the e-commerce giant launched its two-day Amazon Prime Day summer sale.
  • WD-40 Company’s ((WDFC - Free Report) ) shares soared 18.5% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.38 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 per share.
  • Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. ((UBER - Free Report) ) increased 3.7% on reports that the ride-hailing service company’s chief financial officer Nelson Chai was planning to quit the company although his timing of exit is still unclear.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s ((ATVI - Free Report) ) shares jumped 10% after a federal judge rejected the Federal Trade Commission’s bid to block the company’s acquisition by Microsoft Corporation ((MSFT - Free Report) ).

