Cadence (CDNS) Receives Certification for Intel 16 FinFET

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) announced that its digital and custom/analog flows had received certification on Intel's 16 FinFET process technology. Additionally, Cadence's design intellectual property (IP) is compatible with Intel Foundry Services' node. Customers can now leverage Cadence's design flows and design IP to meet their design objectives and reduce time to market.
As part of this collaboration, both companies have released process design kits to facilitate the development of low-power consumer devices, high-performance computing systems and secure applications for the U.S. Military, Aerospace and Government sectors.
The Intel 16 Digital Full-Flow offers a comprehensive solution for customers, as Cadence's RTL-to-GDS flow has been certified and optimized for Intel's 16 technology. This enables customers to meet their power, performance and area targets. The flow includes various tools such as the Innovus Implementation System, Genus Synthesis Solution, Quantus Extraction Solution and many more.
Cadence's Virtuoso Studio has received certification for the Intel 16 Custom/Analog Flow. The Virtuoso design platform offers seamless integration with the Innovus Implementation System, which improves the implementation technique for mixed-signal designs using a common database. Furthermore, the Virtuoso Layout Suite has been updated to enable efficient layout implementation on Intel 16.
Cadence offers products and tools that help customers to design electronic products. The company continues to invest heavily in verification and digital design products, helping it launch products that address the ever-growing needs of electronics and semiconductor companies.
In June, Cadence
announced a new agreement with Samsung Foundry to enhance the availability of Cadence's design IP portfolio on Samsung Foundry's SF5A process technology.
Prior to that, Cadence announced that its digital and custom/analog design flow had received certification from TSMC to support Design Rule Manual and advanced N3E and N2 nodes.
CDNS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have gained 51.3% compared with the
sub-industry’s growth of 34.4% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are
InterDigital (IDCC), Badger Meter (BMI) and Woodward (WWD). InterDigital sports a Zacks Rank #1, while Badger Meter and Woodward carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 62.6% in the past 60 days to $8.08. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.9%.
InterDigital’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 170.9%. Shares of IDCC have rallied 52% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 EPS has increased 1.1% in the past 60 days to $2.72.
Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 5.3%. Shares of BMI have surged 81.3% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2023 EPS has increased 3.8% in the past 60 days to $3.58.
WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.5%. Shares of WWD have gained 12% in the past year.
