Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM - Free Report) closed at $43.73, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.47%.
Heading into today, shares of the egg producer had lost 9.84% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.
Cal-Maine Foods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.38, down 38.67% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.24% lower. Cal-Maine Foods is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Cal-Maine Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.11.
It is also worth noting that CALM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Agriculture - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.63 as of yesterday's close.
The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CALM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.