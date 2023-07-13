Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 13

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP - Free Report) is a transcontinental freight railway company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 8.3% downward over the last 60 days.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA - Free Report) is a bank holding company for ESSA Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) is a bank holding company for the Five Star Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 60 days.

