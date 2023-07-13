Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 13, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. ((LCID - Free Report) ) tumbled 11.8% after the company reported that it delivered only 1,104 vehicles in the second quarter although it produced 2,173 vehicles at its Arizona plant.
  • Domino's Pizza, Inc.’s ((DPZ - Free Report) ) shares jumped 11.1% after the company entered a deal with Uber Technologies, Inc. ((UBER - Free Report) ) wherein Domino’s menu options will be included on the Uber Eats as well as Postmates apps.
  • Shares of Roku, Inc. ((ROKU - Free Report) ) gained 1.2% on its new partnership with Shopify Inc. ((SHOP - Free Report) ) that will allow purchases directly from Roku TV.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc.’s ((BYND - Free Report) ) shares soared 13.5% following the company’s announcement a day earlier that, in a bid to expand, its steak products would now be sold at around 14,000 stores across the country including Whole Foods and Wegmans.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) - free report >>

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) - free report >>

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) - free report >>

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) - free report >>

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) - free report >>

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks consumer-discretionary consumer-staples internet restaurants