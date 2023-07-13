PepsiCo (PEP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

PepsiCo (
PEP Quick Quote PEP - Free Report) reported $22.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. EPS of $2.09 for the same period compares to $1.86 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.61 billion, representing a surprise of +3.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.95.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how PepsiCo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net revenue- Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region: $1.13 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%. Net revenue- Frito-Lay North America: $5.90 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%. Net revenue- Quaker Foods North America: $684 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $707.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%. Net revenue- Africa, Middle East and South Asia: $1.57 billion compared to the $1.66 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year. Net revenue- PepsiCo Beverages North America: $6.76 billion versus $6.46 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change. Net revenue- Europe: $3.43 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%. Net revenue- Latin America Foods: $2.86 billion versus $2.69 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.3% change. Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region: $227 million versus $212.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Frito-Lay North America: $1.65 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.67 billion. Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Latin America: $600 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $533.97 million. Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Corporate unallocated: -$371 million compared to the -$415.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Africa, Middle East and South Asia: $251 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $270.95 million. View all Key Company Metrics for PepsiCo here>>>
Shares of PepsiCo have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
PepsiCo (PEP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
