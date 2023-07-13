Back to top

Fastenal (FAST) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Fastenal (FAST - Free Report) reported $1.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 billion, representing a surprise of -0.11%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fastenal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Business days: 64 Days compared to the 64 Days average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Daily sales: $29.40 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.35.
  • Number of in-market locations: 3363 versus 3348.48 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend installations: 107115 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 107323.1.
  • Number of active Onsite locations: 1728 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1710.48.
  • Number of branch locations: 1635 versus 1634.25 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend signings: 6794 compared to the 5814.07 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Fastenal have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

