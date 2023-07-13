Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Conagra Brands (CAG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended May 2023, Conagra Brands (CAG - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.97 billion, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was +3.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Conagra Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales growth - Total Sales: 2.2% versus 4.43% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Organic net sales growth - Foodservice: 5.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8.17%.
  • Net sales growth - International: 8.6% compared to the 6.85% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net sales growth - Foodservice: 5.5% versus 8.17% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Volume (Organic) - Consolidated: -7.7% versus -5.03% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Price/Mix - Consolidated: 9.9% compared to the 9.78% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Volume (Organic) - Grocery and Snacks: -5.5% compared to the -5.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Price/Mix - Grocery and Snacks: 9.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7.99%.
  • Sales- Grocery & Snacks: $1.20 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
  • Sales- Foodservice: $303.30 million compared to the $309.97 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.
  • Sales- International: $250.60 million compared to the $245.87 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.
  • Sales- Refrigerated & Frozen: $1.22 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Conagra Brands here>>>

Shares of Conagra Brands have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Conagra Brands (CAG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise