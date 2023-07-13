We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Teck Resources (TECK) Receives Grant Worth $10M From CleanBC
Teck Resources Limited's (TECK - Free Report) Teck Trail Operations announced that it received a $10-million grant from the Government of British Columbia's CleanBC Industry Fund to expand its Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (“CCUS”) pilot project.
Teck is continuously looking for opportunities to lower its carbon footprint, while supplying critical resources required for a low-carbon future. The Carbon Capture pilot plant construction activity has begun.
The CleanBC funding will speed up the assessment of viable options for carbon utilization and/or sequestration of the captured carbon dioxide from Trail Operations.
This funding is a vital alliance between industry and government to achieve their shared climate goals.
The CCUS pilot project aligns well with Teck’s climate action strategies. It is expected to begin operations in late 2023. Once operational, the Trail CCUS pilot should be able to capture 1 ton of carbon dioxide per day from Trail Operations.
If the initiative is successful, it may be expanded up to an industrial CCUS operation capable of capturing more than 100,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year at Trail Operations, the equivalent of 20,000 cars.
TECK intends to reduce the carbon intensity of operations by 33% by 2030 and become a net zero operator by 2050.
Price Performance
Shares of Teck Resources have gained 58.1% in the past year compared with the industry's 9.7% growth.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Teck Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
