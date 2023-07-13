NICE (NICE) Actimize Boosts Dutch ING's Markets Surveillance

NICE’s ( NICE Quick Quote NICE - Free Report) platform NICE Actimize expanded its relationship with ING Group’s ( ING Quick Quote ING - Free Report) subsidiary ING Deutschland. The subsidiary will use SURVEIL-X Markets Surveillance to detect market abuse and risky behaviour by regulated employees.
ING Group’s subsidiary will use more features of SURVEIL-X, like its Fixed Income, Cross Market/Cross Product Manipulation and Equities capabilities. These features will help ING Deutschland manage its risk across different data sources and products.
NICE Actimize’s holistic surveillance approach will enable ING Deutschland to perform deeper analysis and find true risks. NICE Actimize has been a long-term partner of ING Deutschland and will continue to offer leading financial crime technology and cloud services.
SURVEIL-X Markets Surveillance is part of the SURVEIL-X Holistic Surveillance suite, which helps financial institutions comply with regulations, avoid fines and protect their reputation. The solution offers advanced analytics and detection scenarios for various asset classes, including foreign exchange and swaps/OTC.
Nice Price and Consensus
Strong Product Portfolio Aids NICE’s Customer Base
NICE is benefiting from a robust portfolio, a strong partner base and an expanding clientele. The company’s platforms like Actimize, Evidencentral, CXone, Inform Elite, Robotic Process Automation and Investigate have been gaining traction recently.
In April 2023, NICE expanded the Actimize portfolio with the launch of the next-gen ActOne10 Case Management solution. The AI-powered solution helps financial institutions fight financial crime with speed, intelligence and agility without sacrificing operating efficiency. NICE’s strong customer base is noteworthy. Apart from ING Group, other banks like Bank of America ( BAC Quick Quote BAC - Free Report) and Citigroup ( C Quick Quote C - Free Report) have been aiding in the growing adoption of NICE Actimize.
Bank of America uses NICE Actimize to monitor and prevent fraud and cyberattacks across its digital channels, such as online banking, mobile banking and ATMs. Citigroup uses NICE Actimize to promote integrity, accountability, and transparency in the public sector and beyond.
The company further strengthened its CXone portfolio with the latest Spring 2023 release that offers AI-powered capabilities that helps in customer interactions. CXone is a CX native cloud platform that helps leading organizations offer a seamless CXi experience to customers by utilizing digitalization, AI and automation.
NICE’s Prospects Remain Bright
The Zacks Internet Software companies in the United States are expected to perform well in the rest of 2023, driven by strong demand for cloud-based, AI-enabled and data-driven software solutions. Continuous technological innovations and increased spending have been major headwinds.
However, shares of NICE have gained 7.2% year to date against the Zacks
Internet Software industry’s and the Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 53.2% and 36.1% year to date, respectively.
NICE has been suffering from challenging macroeconomic conditions and raging inflation. The reversal of pandemic trends and stiff competition have also hurt this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s growth, despite the strong pipeline of its solutions.
You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Nevertheless, an expanding partner base and innovative product pipeline are expected to drive the company’s prospects in 2023. Natively build cloud platform with improved architecture further boosts its share in cloud and AI.
NICE raised its 2023 revenue guidance. It expects revenues between $2.35 billion and $2.37 billion, indicating 8% growth at the midpoint compared with 2022.
Earnings are now expected between $8.32 and $8.52 per share for the full year, suggesting an 11% growth at the midpoint compared with 2022.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.37 billion, indicating 8.63% growth year over year. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $8.46 per share, unchanged in the past 30 days and suggesting a year-over-year growth of 11.02%.
