BP Makes Foray Into Continental Europe's Offshore Wind Market
BP plc (BP - Free Report) came as a major winner in a 7-gigawatt (GW) offshore wind site auction in Germany, marking its entry into the offshore wind market in continental Europe.
BP and France-based TotalEnergies (TTE - Free Report) acquired development rights for four sites in the Germany dynamic tender round, with combined bids of €12.6 billion.
Three sites are situated 120 kilometers northwest of Heligoland in the North Sea. The sites are intended to develop 2 GW of offshore turbine capacity. The remaining one with 1 GW is located in the Baltic Sea.
BP acquired rights to develop two projects, representing 4 GW of the total capacity. TotalEnergies received awards for the other two sites.
The awards align well with BP’s integrated energy strategy and disciplined capital allocation. The company expected returns of 6-8% from the project. The latest move is crucial step in implementing BP’s strategy to become a profitable integrated player in the electricity markets.
BP is on track to capitalize on the global economy's transition to lower carbon fuels. Germany is a leading market for BP and the latest initiative is milestone for its decarbonization plans in the country.
BP’s initial payments will be €678 million, which is equivalent to 10% of the bid amount. The amount will be paid by July 2024. The rest will be paid over 20 years once the projects come online.
The results confirm the attractiveness of investments in offshore wind energy in Germany. Around 90% of the tender’s revenues will be allocated toward reducing electricity expenses and marine protection measures.
