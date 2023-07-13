We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.65, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.61%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.12% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from C3.ai, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, down 41.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $71.45 million, up 9.41% from the prior-year quarter.
AI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.27 per share and revenue of $308.92 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +35.71% and +15.79%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.13% higher. C3.ai, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.