Tingo Group, Inc. (TIO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Tingo Group, Inc. (TIO - Free Report) closed at $1.42, marking a +1.8% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.85% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.61%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 26.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.18%.
Tingo Group, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Tingo Group, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 657.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $915 million, up 7550.5% from the year-ago period.
TIO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $4.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +971.43% and +3071.33%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tingo Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Tingo Group, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Tingo Group, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 0.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.03, which means Tingo Group, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.