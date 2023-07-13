We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Medical Properties (MPW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Medical Properties (MPW - Free Report) closed at $9.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.02% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.61%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had gained 7.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Medical Properties as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.38, down 17.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $352.81 million, down 11.85% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $1.44 billion, which would represent changes of -13.74% and -6.78%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.75% lower. Medical Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Medical Properties's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.68, so we one might conclude that Medical Properties is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, MPW's PEG ratio is currently 1.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.