New Strong Sell Stocks for July 14th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BGC Group, Inc. (BGC - Free Report) is a financial brokerage and technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG - Free Report) is involved in the business of real estate investment management. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL - Free Report) is a real estate investment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 60 days.

