Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, FRT broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is widely-used by traders and analysts, and helps establish market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The indicator moves higher or lower together with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

Over the past four weeks, FRT has gained 6.1%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Once investors consider FRT's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 3 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting FRT on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


