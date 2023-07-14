STMicroelectronics ( STM Quick Quote STM - Free Report) and Würth Elektronik have co-developed the Würth power tool, which efficiently drives a low-voltage Brushless DC motor for handheld power-tool applications. The tool was first demonstrated at the leading international tradeshow, PCIM Europe, which took place from May 9 to 11 in Nuremberg. The demo highlighted the capabilities of ST's STM32G4 MCU and STDRIVE101 gate driver in powering six STL220N6F7 MOSFETs and complying with Würth Elektronik's Ferrite Bead and Power Inductor. Moreover, the design incorporates all the requisite user interfaces for controlling the motor's trigger, speed and direction. STM Banks on Strong Portfolio & Expanding Partner Base
STMicroelectronics (STM) Boosts Portfolio With Power Tool
STMicroelectronics (STM - Free Report) and Würth Elektronik have co-developed the Würth power tool, which efficiently drives a low-voltage Brushless DC motor for handheld power-tool applications.
The tool was first demonstrated at the leading international tradeshow, PCIM Europe, which took place from May 9 to 11 in Nuremberg.
The demo highlighted the capabilities of ST's STM32G4 MCU and STDRIVE101 gate driver in powering six STL220N6F7 MOSFETs and complying with Würth Elektronik's Ferrite Bead and Power Inductor.
Moreover, the design incorporates all the requisite user interfaces for controlling the motor's trigger, speed and direction.
STM Banks on Strong Portfolio & Expanding Partner Base
STMicroelectronics shares have gained 45.2% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Semiconductor- General industry’s rally of 112% and the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 36.12%.
STMicroelectronics has underperformed the industry due to lower personal electronics demand (as a result of chip shortages because of the Ukraine war), higher manufacturing costs and currency headwinds.
The company, however, raised its full-year outlook driven by a strong portfolio and expanding partner base.
STMicroelectronics is collaborating with Airbus to develop power electronics for hybrid-powered aircraft and full electric urban air vehicles, focusing on wide bandgap semiconductors like silicon carbide and gallium nitride to enable smaller, lighter and more efficient electronic systems.
This move is expected to develop new power solutions that satisfy the specific requirements of the demanding aircraft business and contribute to the industry's decarbonization goals.
Additionally, STMicroelectronics and TTTech have collaborated to provide high-performance networking solutions for space missions, including the European launcher program Ariane 6 and NASA's Gateway, contributing to the digitalization of both near-Earth and deep space.
STMicroelectronics has introduced a FlightSense multi-zone distance sensor with a 90° field of view. This optical sensor improves situational awareness in home automation, appliances, computers, robots and smart equipment.
Moreover, the company recently unveiled STHV200 ultrasound integrated circuit, which offers 3A linear and 2A pulse output, suitable for pulsed wave, continuous wave and elastography applications.
It simplifies medical and industrial scanners by integrating linear and pulse drivers, clamping, switching and diagnostic circuitry.
Positive Outlook
For the second quarter of 2023, STMicroelectronics expects net revenues of $4.28 billion, reflecting a sequential increase of 0.8%.
The company expects 2023 revenues to be within the range of $17 billion to $17.8 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of about 5% to 10%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 revenues is pegged at $17.25 billion, implying a 7% increase from 2022. Also, the consensus mark for 2023 earnings stands at $4.25, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.43%
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, STMicroelectronics sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) , Baidu (BIDU - Free Report) and Salesforce (CRM - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Palo Alto Networks shares have increased 71.3% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for PANW is currently projected at 31.5%.
Baidu shares have gained 33.2% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for BIDU is currently projected at 48.08%.
Salesforce shares have gained 73.7% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for CRM is currently projected at 19.25%.