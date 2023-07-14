Maximus, Inc. ( MMS Quick Quote MMS - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past year. The stock has gained 38.1% compared with the 27.8% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 16.7% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Image: Bigstock
Reasons to Add Maximus (MMS) Stock to Your Portfolio Now
Maximus, Inc. (MMS - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past year. The stock has gained 38.1% compared with the 27.8% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 16.7% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
The company sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Growth Momentum Score (VGM Score) of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, MMS is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Maximus, Inc. Price
Maximus, Inc. price | Maximus, Inc. Quote
Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Maximus’ 2023 earnings has moved 3% north. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average beat of 9.6%.
With more than 40 years of experience, Maximus has grown to be a leading operator of government health and human services programs globally. The company’s business process management expertise and its ability to deliver cost-effective, efficient and high-scale solutions position it as a lucrative partner to governments.
Maximus maintains solid relationships and a strong reputation with governments. Its long-term contracts provide the company with predictable recurring revenue streams. It continuously seeks long-term relationships with clients in not only those markets where it operates but also in adjacent ones.
MMS is also focused on expanding its foothold in clinical services, as well as in long-term services and supports. Moreover, complex health needs have increased the requirement for government social benefits and safety-net programs. This is expected to continue driving demand for the company’s services.
MMS has a solid track record of dividend payments. During fiscal 2022, 2021 and 2020, Maximus paid cash dividends of $68.7 million, $68.8 million and $70.2 million, respectively. Such moves indicate its commitment to creating value for shareholders and underline its confidence in its business.
Other Stocks to Consider
Avis Budget (CAR - Free Report) : For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avis Budget’s revenues suggests a decline of 1.6% year over year to $3.19 billion and the same for earnings indicates a 38.6% plunge to $9.78 per share. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 65.2%.
CAR currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank of 1.
Interpublic Group (IPG - Free Report) : For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPG’s revenues suggests an increase of 0.6% year over year to $2.39 billion and the same for earnings indicates a 3.2% decline to 61 cents per share. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and matching on one instance, the average surprise being 9.5%.
IPG currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #2.