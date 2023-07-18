Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 17th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (APELY - Free Report) is a manufacturer of electronic components company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.1% downward over the last 60 days.

BASF SE (BASFY - Free Report) is a chemical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.5% downward over the last 60 days.

CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF - Free Report) is a asset management holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.

