Gilead's (GILD) Veklury Gets FDA Nod for Label Expansion

Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( GILD Quick Quote GILD - Free Report) announced that the FDA approved a supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for the use of the COVID-19 drug Veklury (remdesivir).
The drug has now been approved for treating COVID-19 patients with severe renal impairment, including those on dialysis.
This approval was based on results from a phase I study (GS-US-540-9015), as well as results from the late-stage REDPINE trial that demonstrated the pharmacokinetics (PK) and safety profile of Veklury in this population. No new safety signals were observed in either of the studies.
Per Gilead, Veklury is now the first approved antiviral treatment for patients across all stages of renal disease. These patients, with advanced CKD and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), are at high risk for severe COVID-19 with hospitalization and mortality rates remain high, even for those who are vaccinated. Hence, the approval is an important advance for this patient population.
Last month, the European Commission also approved the drug’s label expansion to treat COVID-19 in people with severe renal impairment, including those on dialysis.
Veklury is indicated in the United States for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients who are either hospitalized or not hospitalized and are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death in the United States.
Shares of Gilead have lost 10.3% in the year so far compared with the
industry’s 10% decline.
Gilead is also advancing an investigational oral antiviral, obeldesivir, for the treatment of COVID-19. Obeldesivir is a direct-acting nucleoside inhibitor of the SARS-CoV-2 RNA-dependent RNA polymerase. Once metabolized, it has the same mechanism as Veklury to stop the virus replication.
Gilead reported lower-than-expected first-quarter results as a decline in Veklury sales due to lower rates of COVID-related hospitalization hurt its performance. Sales are likely to have declined in the second quarter as the pandemic has eased out.
Nevertheless, growth in the flagship HIV therapy Biktarvy and oncology revenues increased, driven by the cell therapy franchise and Trodelvy maintained momentum for the company.
Gilead is looking to diversify in the lucrative oncology space. The Cell Therapy franchise, comprising Yescarta and Tecartus, also continues to witness a steady increase in sales, primarily due to higher demand for Yescarta in R/R LBCL and Tecartus in R/R ALL and MCL. The uptake of the breast cancer drug Trodelvy has been strong as well.
