3 Quarterly Reports Investors Can't Ignore This Week
Earnings season is always an exciting time to be an investor, with companies finally pulling the curtain back and unveiling what’s transpired behind closed doors.
As usual, the big banks opened the season, with things shifting into a higher gear this week.
We’ve got a loaded slate, including quarterly results from Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) , American Express (AXP - Free Report) , and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) . But how do estimates stack up heading into their respective prints? Let’s take a closer look.
Johnson & Johnson
Analysts have marginally lowered their earnings expectations for JNJ’s upcoming quarterly release, with the $2.61 per share estimate down 0.4% over the last several months. Still, the quarterly estimate reflects 1% year-over-year growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In addition, our consensus revenue estimate stands at $24.7 billion, nearly 3% higher than year-ago sales of $24.0 billion. It’s worth noting that the sales estimate has been revised marginally higher since the end of April.
The medical titan posted strong results in its latest release, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by nearly 7% and delivering a sizable 5% sales surprise. As we can see below, JNJ’s revenue growth has remained steady.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Netflix
Regarding Netflix, subscribers are by far the most closely-watched metric for understandable reasons. Netflix reported Net Subscriber Additions of roughly 1.8 million in its latest quarter, representing a massive improvement from the year-ago quarter when the streaming titan lost 200k subscribers.
For the upcoming release, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for subscriber additions stands at 1.6 million, well above year-ago losses of nearly a million subscribers.
Analysts have been lightly bullish for the quarter to be reported, with the $2.82 per share estimate up a marginal 0.4% over the last 60 days. In addition, our consensus revenue estimate resides at $8.3 billion, 4% higher than the year-ago quarter.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
American Express
Analysts have modestly lowered their earnings expectations for AXP’s quarter to be reported, with the $2.81 per share estimate down 0.7% over the last several months. Still, the value suggests year-over-year earnings growth of a solid 10%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In addition, analysts have been bullish regarding the company’s top line results, with the $15.4 billion quarterly estimate being revised 1.4% higher since the end of April.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
With earnings season shifting into a higher gear this week, investors will have plenty to remain busy.
Needless to say, it’s shaping up to be a busy earnings season.