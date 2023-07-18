Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX - Free Report) is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) is a gold mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.5% downward over the last 60 days.

BP p.l.c. (BP - Free Report) is a provider of carbon products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 60 days.

