Company News for Jul 18, 2023

  • Ford Motor Co.’s ((F - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 5.9% after the company warned that the price of its electric F-150 Lightning pickups likely to fall around $10,000.
  • Tesla Inc.’s ((TSLA - Free Report) ) shares surged 3.2% after the company successfully built its first Cybertruck.
  • Shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. ((BBIO - Free Report) ) soared 75.9% after its heart disease drug achieved a highly statistically significant result in phase 3 study.
  • Shares of Paramount Global ((PARA - Free Report) ) tumbled 3.8% after its new “Mission: Impossible” movie failed to meet box office expectations.

