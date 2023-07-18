Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Haemonetics (HAE) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

Haemonetics (HAE - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, HAE broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, HAE has gained 5.4%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at HAE's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on HAE for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today