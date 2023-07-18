Compared to Estimates, Novartis (NVS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Novartis (
For the quarter ended June 2023, Novartis (NVS - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.62 billion, up 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.83, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.68, the EPS surprise was +8.93%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Novartis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenues- Hematology- Tasigna - US: $232 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $207.35 million.
- Neuroscience - Zolgensma - ROW: $227 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $201.38 million.
- Revenues- Hematology- Promacta/Revolade - US: $313 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $277.28 million.
- Revenues- Immunology- Cosentyx - US: $650 million compared to the $583.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- Sandoz - Total: $2.38 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.37 billion.
- Revenues- Hematology- Kymriah - Total: $129 million versus $137.85 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.2% change.
- Revenues- Solid Tumors- Tafinlar + Mekinist - Total: $496 million versus $474.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change.
- Revenues- Hematology- Promacta/Revolade - Total: $583 million compared to the $563.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Solid Tumors- Kisqali - Total: $493 million compared to the $453.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +60.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Immunology-Cosentyx - Total: $1.27 billion versus $1.19 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.
- Revenues- Cardiovascular- Entresto - Total: $1.52 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Established Brands- Galvus Group - Total: $175 million compared to the $169.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.2% year over year.
Shares of Novartis have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.