Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lockheed (LMT) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) reported revenue of $16.69 billion, up 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.73, compared to $1.99 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.43, the EPS surprise was +4.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lockheed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Aeronautics: $6.88 billion compared to the $6.37 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.3% year over year.
  • Net sales- Rotary and Mission Systems: $3.90 billion compared to the $3.96 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year.
  • Net sales- Missiles and Fire Control: $2.76 billion versus $2.73 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.3% change.
  • Net sales- Space: $3.17 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.
  • Operating Profit- Aeronautics: $718 million versus $651.94 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Space: $312 million compared to the $264.04 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating Profit- Rotary and Mission Systems: $454 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $456.56 million.
  • Operating Profit- Missiles and Fire Control: $371 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $372.94 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lockheed here>>>

Shares of Lockheed have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise