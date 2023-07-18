Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Prologis (PLD) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Prologis (PLD - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.65 billion, up 51% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.83, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.68, the EPS surprise was +8.93%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Prologis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Occupancy: 97.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 97.54%.
  • Revenues- Strategic capital: $799.04 million versus $429.17 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +411.4% change.
  • Revenues- Rental: $1.65 billion versus $1.66 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +51% change.
  • Revenues- Development management and other: $0.48 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -79.8%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $1.31 versus $1.05 estimated by seven analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Prologis here>>>

Shares of Prologis have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Prologis, Inc. (PLD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise