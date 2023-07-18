Sweetgreen (SG) Boosts Presence With New Restaurant in Milwaukee

Sweetgreen, Inc. ( SG Quick Quote SG - Free Report) has recently announced the opening of a Wisconsin restaurant in Milwaukee. This marks the company's entry into the fifth state of the Midwest, signifying its continuous focus on domestic expansion. The company is expecting two more openings by the end of the year in Brookfield and Madison. Situated in the vibrant arts and fashion district at 300 East Buffalo St., Sweetgreen's Third Ward location offers indoor seating for 33 diners and an additional 18 seats on the patio. Customers can conveniently order for pick-up or delivery through the Sweetgreen website or app. With the introduction of the Sweetpass loyalty program, diners can now earn rewards and enjoy exclusive benefits by engaging in personalized challenges and opting for digital orders, aligning with the company's commitment to quality, sustainability and nutritious meals. Focus on Expansion
Expanding and evolving its footprint in both new and existing markets are crucial aspects of the company's strategy for future growth. During the first quarter of 2023, the company opened 12 new restaurants and reported solid performances with respect to the same.
Subsequent to the quarter’s end, the company has added five more restaurants to its portfolio, including the store opening in Cranston, RI. For 2023, the company intends to open 30 to 35 net new restaurants, with the plan to enter three new markets, Seattle, San Antonio and Milwaukee. Price Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of Sweetgreen have increased 77.3% against the
industry’s 11.4% growth so far this year. The company is benefiting from robust same-store sales driven by solid traffic and strategic pricing. Moving ahead, the company focuses on enhancing the digital experience to attract new customer channels, increase visit frequency and improve restaurant volume and margins. Loss estimates for 2023 have narrowed in the past 30 days. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Sweetgreen currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector are: Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. ( PLAY Quick Quote PLAY - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). PLAY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.8%, on average. Shares of PLAY have gained 27.7% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLAY’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 16.9% and 28%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ( ANF Quick Quote ANF - Free Report) flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 480.6%, on average. Shares of ANF have increased by 109.1% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF’s 2024 sales and EPS indicate an increase of 3.4% and 732%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ( BJRI Quick Quote BJRI - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 93%, on average. Shares of BJRI have increased 49% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJRI’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates 5.5% and 317.7% growth, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
Image: Bigstock
Sweetgreen (SG) Boosts Presence With New Restaurant in Milwaukee
Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG - Free Report) has recently announced the opening of a Wisconsin restaurant in Milwaukee. This marks the company's entry into the fifth state of the Midwest, signifying its continuous focus on domestic expansion. The company is expecting two more openings by the end of the year in Brookfield and Madison.
Situated in the vibrant arts and fashion district at 300 East Buffalo St., Sweetgreen's Third Ward location offers indoor seating for 33 diners and an additional 18 seats on the patio. Customers can conveniently order for pick-up or delivery through the Sweetgreen website or app.
With the introduction of the Sweetpass loyalty program, diners can now earn rewards and enjoy exclusive benefits by engaging in personalized challenges and opting for digital orders, aligning with the company's commitment to quality, sustainability and nutritious meals.
Focus on Expansion
Expanding and evolving its footprint in both new and existing markets are crucial aspects of the company's strategy for future growth. During the first quarter of 2023, the company opened 12 new restaurants and reported solid performances with respect to the same.
Subsequent to the quarter’s end, the company has added five more restaurants to its portfolio, including the store opening in Cranston, RI. For 2023, the company intends to open 30 to 35 net new restaurants, with the plan to enter three new markets, Seattle, San Antonio and Milwaukee.
Price Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of Sweetgreen have increased 77.3% against the industry’s 11.4% growth so far this year. The company is benefiting from robust same-store sales driven by solid traffic and strategic pricing.
Moving ahead, the company focuses on enhancing the digital experience to attract new customer channels, increase visit frequency and improve restaurant volume and margins. Loss estimates for 2023 have narrowed in the past 30 days.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Sweetgreen currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector are:
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). PLAY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.8%, on average. Shares of PLAY have gained 27.7% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLAY’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 16.9% and 28%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 480.6%, on average. Shares of ANF have increased by 109.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF’s 2024 sales and EPS indicate an increase of 3.4% and 732%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 93%, on average. Shares of BJRI have increased 49% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJRI’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates 5.5% and 317.7% growth, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.