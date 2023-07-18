See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Wingstop (WING) and Nutanix (NTNX) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks
Brian Bolan is the Aggressive Growth Stocks Strategist for Zacks Investment Research and he is driven to tell you about growth stocks. Today he has two new stocks to talk about.
First is Wingstop (WING - Free Report) which carries the best Zacks Rank. As a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) this stock is seeing positive earnings estimate revisions.
Brian goes through the recent numers for Wingstop (WING - Free Report) and talks about how the price and consensus chart shows a big jump in expected earnings. Yes, 90x forward earnings is a lot, but the company did post topline growth of 42% in the most recent quarter.
Brian spends a little time on the Price and Consensus Chart and talks about how there has been a dramatic move higher in earnings estimate for the fiscal 2025 estimates.
The next stock, Nutanix (NTNX - Free Report) is an interesting idea here as it is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and the stock is really moving of late. Brian doesn’t talk to much about this stock as he doesn’t want to get lost in the weeds, but there are many who remember when he had this stock in the Technology Innovators service and often talked about the stock as a potential M&A target of private equity.
Brian had been acting like the Rick Flair of Stock Strategists, but he tried to calm it down for this video. Down the road, we will probably see a few less “Oh boy’s” and a few more “wooooo’s.”