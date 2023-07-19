We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Siemens AG (SIEGY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Siemens AG (SIEGY - Free Report) closed at $84.50, marking a +0.05% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.62%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Siemens AG as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Siemens AG is projected to report earnings of $1.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 224.55%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.28 billion, up 11.81% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.86 per share and revenue of $84.52 billion, which would represent changes of +133.47% and +8.69%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Siemens AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.02% lower. Siemens AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Siemens AG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.46, so we one might conclude that Siemens AG is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that SIEGY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Industrial Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.71 at yesterday's closing price.
The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
