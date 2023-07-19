JB Hunt (JBHT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, JB Hunt (
JBHT Quick Quote JBHT - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.13 billion, down 18.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.81, compared to $2.42 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.35 billion, representing a surprise of -6.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.97.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how JB Hunt performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Average trucks - Final Mile Services: 1551 versus 1933.5 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue per load - Intermodal: $2,968 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3,233.56. Average trucks - Dedicated: 13236 compared to the 13656.92 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue per load - Integrated Capacity Solutions: $1,766 versus $1,977.94 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Final Mile Services: $223.94 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $250.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13%. Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$3.55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$8.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -53.7%. Revenue- Truckload: $191.80 million compared to the $214.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.6% year over year. Revenue- Integrated Capacity Solutions: $343.69 million compared to the $424.25 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -44.9% year over year. Revenue- Intermodal: $1.49 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.8%. Revenue- Dedicated: $887.59 million compared to the $908.76 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year. Fuel surcharge revenues: $425.06 million versus $557.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.3% change. Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues: $2.71 billion versus $2.91 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.3% change. View all Key Company Metrics for JB Hunt here>>>
Shares of JB Hunt have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
