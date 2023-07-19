We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) reported $1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 52.4%. EPS of $1.32 for the same period compares to $0.84 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion, representing a surprise of -4.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.41.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Brokerage Accounts: 2290 thousand compared to the 2307.96 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
- Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order: $3.11 versus $3.28 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Brokerage - Cleared DARTs: 1673 thousand compared to the 1851.74 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
- Brokerage - Customer equity: 365 billion compared to the 356.5 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Other fees and services: $47 million versus $45.85 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total non-interest income: $306 million versus $392.48 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Commissions: $322 million compared to the $340.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total net interest income: $694 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $646.92 million.
- Interest income: $1.55 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion.
Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.