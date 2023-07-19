Back to top

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) reported $1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 52.4%. EPS of $1.32 for the same period compares to $0.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion, representing a surprise of -4.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Brokerage Accounts: 2290 thousand compared to the 2307.96 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order: $3.11 versus $3.28 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Brokerage - Cleared DARTs: 1673 thousand compared to the 1851.74 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Brokerage - Customer equity: 365 billion compared to the 356.5 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other fees and services: $47 million versus $45.85 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total non-interest income: $306 million versus $392.48 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Commissions: $322 million compared to the $340.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total net interest income: $694 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $646.92 million.
  • Interest income: $1.55 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion.
Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

