New Strong Sell Stocks for July 19th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ashland Inc. (ASH - Free Report) is a provider of additives and specialty ingredients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.3% downward over the last 60 days.

BASF SE (BASFY - Free Report) is a chemical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.8% downward over the last 60 days.

BGC Group, Inc. (BGC - Free Report) is a financial brokerage and technology company . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

finance