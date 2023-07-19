See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Small-Cap ETF (CALF) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 33.4% from its 52-week low price of $31.93/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
CALF in Focus
The underlying Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to small-capitalization U.S. companies with high free cash flow yields. The fund charges 59 bps in fees.
Why the Move?
The pint-sized stocks tend to gain momentum in 2H due to the better-than-expected U.S. economic recovery, a resilient consumer base, a fall in inflation and the likelihood of a less-hawkish Fed. Investors should note that most eminent brokerage houses like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have been cutting their U.S. recessionary expectations. This is great for small-cap stocks as the capitalization is mostly tied to the domestic economy.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund might continue its strong performance given a positive weighted alpha of 20.33.