Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 19, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Synchrony Financial’s ((SYF - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.32, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22.
  • Novartis AG’s ((NVS - Free Report) ) shares climbed 4.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.83, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68.
  • Shares of The Charles Schwab Corp. ((SCHW - Free Report) ) soared 12.6% after reporting second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.75, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72.
  • Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. ((PNC - Free Report) ) surged 2.5% after posting second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $3.36, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.31.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Novartis AG (NVS) - free report >>

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) - free report >>

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) - free report >>

Synchrony Financial (SYF) - free report >>

Published in

finance pharmaceuticals